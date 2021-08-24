STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar ventures into jewellery business

With this new business 'Tyaani Jewellery', Karan Johar aims to create a legacy brand for polki jewellery.

Published: 24th August 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Karan Johar has launched his own jewellery brand.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has launched his own jewellery brand. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar has ventured into the jewellery segment with the launch of his brand Tyaani Jewellery.

According to him, this venture is a natural extension of his creativity.

"As a filmmaker, and someone with creative vision, I naturally gravitate towards things that are aesthetically beautiful and seeped in our tradition. Moreover, in my line of work, I also have the advantage of interacting with many different people and I get a strong sense of the pulse of people, whether it is the movie-going audience, or fashion-forward men and women worldwide," he said.

With this new business, Karan Johar aims to create a legacy brand for polki jewellery.

"They are jewels that beauty is made up of. That gloss and glamour and grandeur, it has the perfect element of shine, that polki is just stunning!" He said, adding on that this Indian art form remains untapped. It represents India in so many ways, and to make it more accessible and wearable and more "today" is actually the whole intent behind what all of us want to do at Tyaani, what I want to do at Tyaani," he added.

Karan further said, "I want to see a young woman sport chaandbalis with a classic black dress or drops with their jeans and T-Shirts. Literally from boardroom to brunch to bridal, it has to cover the entire gamut. I wanted to create an online platform dedicated to polki jewellery that could reach people who wanted to shop from the comfort of their homes. Also this would make Indian jewellery available globally .... a young, dynamic brand, at par with global trends and way ahead of the fashion curve. Something that imbibes our classic values with an eclectic twist."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Karan is busy helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karan Johar Karan Johan jewellery brand Tyaani Jewellery Polki jewellery Indo western fusion jewellery
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp