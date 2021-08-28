STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Makers of 'Major Dhyan Chand' documentary unveil first look

It shows hockey wizard overlooking the Hockey Stadium of Olympics and practicing hockey barefoot on the railway tracks in the foreground.

Published: 28th August 2021 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand

Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the 116th birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the first look of a documentary film on the hockey legend has been revealed.

Producer and entrepreneur Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra, who have been working on a digital campaign to demand Bharat Ratna award for Dhyan Chand, are developing the docudrama, which focuses on the early life and struggles of the hockey wizard.

The duo have released the first poster for the documentary, titled "Major Dhyan Chand".

It shows hockey wizard overlooking the Hockey Stadium of Olympics and practicing hockey barefoot on the railway tracks in the foreground.

Roy said she often feels saddened by the fact that the country's youth is unaware of Dhyan Chand's life and legacy.

"Black and White colour combination has been used in the poster to signify the conflicting facts and truths that we want to bring out through this docudrama and questions about the legend and our national game hockey to the audience.

"It's highly saddening that a lot of facts about the legend aren't known to the youth of today! I have even heard amazing and inspiring stories of the legend practicing hockey on the railway tracks," she said in a statement.

Roy added that with the official poster, she wanted to showcase the dedication Dhyan Chand had for the game and the love for the country.

Mishra said "Major Dhyan Chand" is not a biopic on the legendary player.

"It's going to be a documentation of the emotions and inspiration revolving around the Indian tricolour, hockey and the hockey wizard! A lot of questions need clarification.

"This docudrama is to demand an answer and inspire the youth to carry the legacy of the legend ahead," he added.

The pre-production on the documentary began recently.

Filmmaker Neil Dasgupta is also attached with the project.

The producers plan to release the documentary on December 3, on the 42nd death anniversary of the legend.

Dhyan Chand, widely regarded as the greatest player in Indian hockey, earned three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.

He played internationally from 1926 to 1949 and scored 570 goals in 185 matches.

Dhyan Chand was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1956.

His birthday on 29 August is celebrated as National Sports Day in India every year.

Earlier this month, the government renamed the country's highest sporting honour Khel Ratna as the "Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Major Dhyan Chand Major Dhyan Chand documentary
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp