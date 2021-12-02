STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mirzapur's 'Lalit'-fame actor Bramha Mishra found dead at his Mumbai home

Several other celebrities have also expressed their shock and grief after learning about the untimely demise of Bramha Mishra.

Published: 02nd December 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Bramha Mishra

Actor Bramha Mishra (Photo| Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Bramha Mishra, best known for portraying Lalit in the popular series 'Mirzapur', has died.

On Thursday, actor Divyenndu took to Instagram and informed everyone about the heartbreaking news. "RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let's pray for him everyone," he wrote. The cause of Bramha Mishra's demise is not known yet.

The Mumbai Police on thursday found his semi-decomposed body at his flat in Versova locality. The body has been sent for an autopsy at Cooper Hospital.

Several other celebrities have also expressed their shock and grief after learning about the untimely demise of Bramha Mishra. "Heartbreaking," actor Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote on Instagram. "He brought a smile to a million faces. He will be missed. RIP Bramha Mishra," 'Mirzapur' creator Gurmmeet Singh mourned.

Bramha Mishra also starred in Akshay Kumar's movie 'Kesari' and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Manjhi: the Mountain Man'.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

