Gangubai Kathiawadi to premiere at 72nd Berlin International Film festival  

By Express News Service

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has been selected to be screened at the 72nd Berlin International Film festival in February. This will mark the film’s worldwide premiere.

The film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been chosen for Berlinale Special, a segment that is dedicated to showcasing exemplary cinema. This year’s selections are films that have been shot during the pandemic.

In a press statement, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “The story of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been very close to my heart, and I and my team have given it all to make this dream possible. We take pride and honour in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.”

The film is penned by Hussain Zaidi and it depicts the life of a young girl who is sold into the sex work industry by her suitor who goes on to become the madame of a brothel in Kamathipura. The film’s cast includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and Varun Kapoor.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also has a special appearance by Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on February 18, 2022.

