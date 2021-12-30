Raid 2: Film on IT raids on Piyush Jain

By Express News Service

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has announced that he is developing a film titled Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, about the recent Income Tax raids in Kanpur and Kannauj on perfume trader Piyush Jain. Pathak made the announcement during a panel discussion at the three-day Kashi Film Festival in Varanasi. On Sunday, Jain was arrested following raids at his residence in Kanpur and residence and factory in Kannauj by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI). The raid led to the recovery of about Rs 257 crore in cash, 25 kg of gold and 250 kg of silver.