Musician Raghu Dixit to make his acting debut with 'Bang'

By Express News Service

Musician Raghu Dixit is making his acting debut with Bang. The composer-singer is a part of the gangster drama helmed by debutant director Sree Ganesh Parashuram.

He will be seen opposite Shanvi Srivastava, who is playing the role of a gangster for the first time.

Bang will be the third production venture of Pooja Vasant Kumar, after the Yogesh-starrer Naanu adu mattu Saroja, and Aditi Prabhudeva’s Aana.

Bang, being made under the banner of UK Production, also features Saathvika in the lead cast.

The team has finished the first schedule of the shooting, and both Raghu Dixit and Shanvi are set to join the shooing this month.

Bang has music composed by Ritvik Muralidhar, while Uday Leela is handling the camera. Editor Vijeth Chandra and sound designer RR Naveen Kumar have also been brought on board the project.