STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hindi remake of 'Oh My Kadavule' in works, Umesh Shukla attached to write

The original film featured Ashok Selvan of 'Pizza II: Villa fame and 'Saala Khadoos' actor Ritika Singh, with Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo.

Published: 02nd February 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

The lead pair of Oh My Kadavule

The lead pair of Oh My Kadavule

By PTI

MUMBAI: Tamil film "Oh My Kadavule" is set to get a Hindi adaptation which will be written and creatively produced by "102 Not Out" director Umesh Shukla, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Shukla, Endemol Shine India and Mumbai Talkeez have acquired the rights to adapt the 2020 romantic-comedy.

The original film featured Ashok Selvan of "Pizza II: Villa" fame and "Saala Khadoos" actor Ritika Singh, with Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo.

"Oh My Kadavule" revolves around two childhood friends, Anu (Singh) and Arjun (Selvan), who decide to get married.

But as one thinks marrying your best friend means a 'happily ever-after' but it turns out to be just the reverse as their marital life becomes complicated due to misunderstandings and miscommunication which leads to a divorce.

Ashwath Marimuthu, who helmed the Tamil film, will also direct the Hindi version.

Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India, said the company is always on the lookout for stories and characters that are authentic, relatable and enjoyable for the audience and the Tamil film fits their criteria.

"'Oh My Kadavule' is a story with a simple tale and a poignant message that any audience will relate to. We are sure that this is a narrative with wide appeal that everyone will identify with and definitely want to watch," Rege said in a statement.

Shukla of Merry Go Round Studios said "Oh My Kadavule" resonates with his style of filmmaking.

"It is a beautiful story that has a universal appeal, and we cannot wait to recreate the same magic for the Hindi audiences," he added.

Marimuthu, who will be making his Hindi film debut as a director with the project, is currently directing the Telugu version of the movie.

The director said the film is close to his heart to as it has been his stepping stone into the film industry.

"While I am currently working on the Telugu version of the same, I cannot wait to begin the Hindi film shoot soon. It's going to be an exciting journey for me," he said.

The makers are in the process of deciding the cast and the title of the Hindi film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oh My Kadavule Bollywood Kollywood 102 Not Out Umesh Shukla
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp