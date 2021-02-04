Shoot begins for Dulquer-Rosshan Andrrews film 

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Dulquer Salmaan is starring in director Rosshan Andrrews’ next, a police drama scripted by writers Bobby and Sanjay (Mumbai Police, Uyare).

The film, which marks Dulquer’s first collaboration with the trio, was kickstarted with a pooja and switch-on function. Bollywood actor and model Diana Penty will play the female lead. The latter has appeared in Hindi films such as Cocktail and Parmanu.

Manoj K Jayan, Alencier Ley, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy are also essaying significant roles.

Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films is bankrolling the film, which marks the company’s fifth production venture.

Composer Santosh Narayanan, known for Kabali, Kala and Pariyerum Perumaal, will handle the music. Aslam Purayil is the cinematographer.