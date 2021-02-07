STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra shares teaser of upcoming music video 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar'

The 'Baar Baar Dekho' actor took to Instagram and shared the music video's teaser for his followers.

Published: 07th February 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday treated his fans to the teaser of his upcoming music video with Zee Music Company titled 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar'.

The 'Baar Baar Dekho' actor took to Instagram and shared the music video's teaser for his followers.

Revealing the release date he wrote in the caption, "Get ready to fall in love all at once with #ThodaThodaPyaar. Releasing on 12th February 2021 @nehasharmaofficial @boscomartis @nileshahujaofficial @kumaarofficial @stebinben @anuragbedii @zeemusiccompany #ZeeMusicOriginals."

Along with Sidharth, the music video also features Bollywood actor Neha Sharma.

Shot in picturesque locations, the music video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis. The teaser of 'Thoda Thoda Pyaar' shows a cute love story of a girl meeting boy at a coffee house and then falling for each other over time.

On the movie front, Sidharth will be next seen in 'Thank God', alongside Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet. He also has 'Shershaah', 'Aankhen 2' and 'Mission Majnu' in the pipeline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidharth Malhotra Thoda Thoda Pyaar
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp