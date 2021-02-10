STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

OTT shows have better quality: 'Shaadi Mubarak' director Ashish Shrivastav

Shrivastav feels that OTT platform owners should exercise restraint and not go overboard in the name of creativity.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Ashish Shrivastav

TV show director Ashish Shrivastav. (Photo| Instagram)

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Born and brought up in Prayagraj, Ashish Shrivastav (40), was drawn towards theatre and films since childhood. At his school, KV Naini, and College at Allahabad University, he was a member of the dramatics society and a part of the management team.

"By the time I passed out of college, I realised that my interest lay in acting. My parents wanted me to join the government sector, but I had no interest in doing so, and thankfully they never pressured," says Shrivastav, Director of the ongoing hit TV show, Shaadi Mubarak on Zee TV.

After completing his studies, Shrivastav enrolled for a three-month course at Samanantar Theatre run by Director Anil Ranjan Bhowmik, and moved to Delhi in 2000 to secure a seat at National School of Drama, but as luck would have it, the admissions were already over by then.

"I had two options, either wait for the next academic session or join Adi Natya Drishti theatre group by NSD professor Robin Das. I chose the latter; I didn’t want to waste any time," he says. It proved to be a wise decision since Das taught along the lines of NSD.

"I remained associated with him for over two years, living within the NSD premises, and learning the nuances of acting and directing," he says. By 2002 end, Shrivastav moved to Mumbai to enrol for a course in mass communication.

"I wanted to become an actor; my idea was to study and also try my luck in acting. But nothing substantial happened for more than a year. I just got some small roles. Meanwhile, my dad who had been supporting me financially all this while was getting a little concerned about me, and calling me back. Since I didn’t want to go back to Prayagraj, I decided to take up direction," he says.

In 2003, through a friend he got the job of an Assistant Director at Balaji Telefilms, which he held onto for over three years before becoming the show's director. As of today, he has directed over 20 TV serials, including the hits Kasam Se (Zee TV), Bandini (NDTV Imagine), Parichay (Colors) and Yeh Rishte Hain PyaarKe (Star Plus), among others.

He also enacted small roles in some of these, "but acting is no more a burning desire it once was". He is now working on a couple of web series for OTT platforms. "OTT is here to stay. Youngsters have moved to it for the variety of content available here. Further, production houses spend huge money on shoots, outdoor locations, etc., which increases its quality," he says, adding that all this gives creative satisfaction to actors and directors.

All web platforms are bound to grow since each one has its own niche. "Like Alt Balaji is a soft, semi porn channel targeting UP and Bihar, and it tops in these regions," he says.

Steering clear of the controversies that keep emerging over content on OTT platforms, Shrivastav feels that responsibility lies with the platform owners, and not writers, actors or directors. "It is very easy to make a hatespewing crime story as compared to a simple story that talks about values," he says.

What does Delhi mean to you?

I love Delhi, especially its street food. This city gave me the confidence to work, and because I lived in Delhi, I could adjust to Mumbai easily. Otherwise it would have been difficult for a small-towner
like me. All my friends are still in Delhi; when I was here, roaming around DU North Campus was our favourite pastime.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashish Shrivastav Shaadi Mubarak Zee TV Ashish Shrivastav interview
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp