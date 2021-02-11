STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sobhita Dhulipala to begin shooting for 'Made in Heaven' season 2

Co-created by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and her longtime collaborator director Reema Kagti, season two of the Amazon Prime Video original was delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 11th February 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo | Sobhita Dhulipala, Instagram)

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo | Sobhita Dhulipala, Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Thursday shared a note from the makers of "Made in Heaven" informing her about kick-starting the filming of the much-awaited season two of the series.

The drama reflected the lives of upscale modern India, narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, played by Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings in Delhi.

Co-created by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and her longtime collaborator director Reema Kagti, season two of the Amazon Prime Video original was delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhulipala took to Twitter and shared a message from the makers, including producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

"We are excited to have you on the 'Made in Heaven' team and are looking forward to starting this incredible journey with you," the note read.

It, however, did not reveal the date of the shooting commencement.

The first season of "Made in Heaven" also featured Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

The series, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video, garnered acclaim and earned Mathur the best actor nomination at the 2020 International Emmy Awards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sobhita Dhulipala Made in Heaven
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp