Thoda Adjust Please: The mini series shows couple 'adjusting to Mumbai life'

A city-slicking couple is forced to rent out their apartment in Eros Now’s new comedy mini-series Thoda Adjust Please.

Published: 17th February 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Malhaar Rathod

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

A city-slicking couple is forced to rent out their apartment in Eros Now’s new comedy mini-series Thoda Adjust Please. Isha (Malhaar Rathod) and Jai (Rohan Khurana) are barely getting by when life throws them a curveball.

​Unable to make rent, they sublet their (admittedly large) flat to a couple from a small town.

This leads to troubles both obvious (“Is that my razor?”) and unexpected (Jai getting glad-eyed by his new tenant).

“Life in Mumbai is all aabout adjusting,” says Rohan, who was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. “Our show is about four people living together  and how they overcome their differences and end up helping each other.”

Rohan reveals his character is an actor who’s come from Delhi to make it big.

“Jai’s father has given him two years to fulfill his dream. Although he believes he is a good actor, he is not getting work. That’s my whole struggle in the show.”

Malhaar, meanwhile, is playing an animal lover who works with an NGO. As Isha, she too is struggling to balance her dreams with a needy boyfriend and piling housework.

“The show is not just about two mismatched couples,” Malhaar says.

“It’s about love, adjustment, and friendship as well. There are a lot more twists and turns than appears at first sight.” Both Malhaar and Rohan are from Mumbai. So how did they connect with characters who are from elsewhere and are living on rent?

“I have many friends who live in rented apartments,” Rohan explains. “I’ve also travelled extensively and know what it’s like to co-inhabit a space with strangers.”

“Living in Mumbai, you always know how difficult it is to survive in this expensive city,” Malhaar ventures.

“Adjustment is a part of everyone’s life. You cannot live a happy and carefree life without having to adjust.” Thoda Adjust Please drops on Eros Now today.

