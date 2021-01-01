I am back with a genre I love: Ram Gopal Varma on latest

By Express News Service

A new trailer of the psychological horror film 12 ‘o’ Clock was unveiled on Friday and the film’s director Ram Gopal Varma says he is back with a genre he really loves.“I am back with a genre I love. I am hoping to scare you from Jan 8th”, said Varma.

12 ‘o’ Clock revolves around a young girl Gauri who starts getting traumatised with frightening nightmares and incidents of eerie sleepwalking. What follows to extricate her from the possession forms the crux of the story.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Makrand Deshpandey, Divya Jagdale, Manav Kaul, Ali Azgar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dalip Tahil, Flora Saini, and Debutant Krishna Gautam. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Company Production, 12 ‘o’ Clock is being released on the big screen on January 8 by UFO Cine Media Network.