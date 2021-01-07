STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Three Indian feature films part of IFFI's international competition lineup of 15 movies

Three Indian films, 'Bridge' by Kripal Kalita, 'A Dog And His Man' by Siddharth Tripathy and Ganesh Vinayakan's 'Thaen' have made it into the list.

Published: 07th January 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Posters of 'Bridge', 'A Dog And His Man' and 'Thaen'

(From left) Posters of 'Bridge', 'A Dog And His Man' and 'Thaen'. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Thursday released the lineup of international movies that will compete in the competition section during the festival.

Three Indian films, "Bridge" by Kripal Kalita, "A Dog And His Man" by Siddharth Tripathy and Ganesh Vinayakan's "Thaen" have made it into the list, which includes best of the feature-length fiction films from all over the world.

The list also includes Portugal's "The Domain", directed by Tiago Guedes; "Into The Darkness" from Denmark by Anders Refn; director Kamen Kalev's "February" from Bulgaria and France; "My Best Part " by Nicolas Maury; Piotr Domalewski's "I Never Cry" from Poland and Ireland; and "La Veronica" by Leonardo Medel from Chile.

The selected 15 films will compete for the Golden Peacock (best film) as well as Silver Peacock awards for best director and best actor (male and female). Kalita-helmed "Bridge" is set in Assam and portrays the story of Jonaki, a strong and independent woman who endures a lot in her life at a young age.

While Vinayakan's "Thaen" chronicles the story of a couple living with their mute daughter in the Nilgiris forest. In his feature "A Dog And His Man", Tripathy examines the human consequences of industrial development projects.

South Korea's "Light For The Youth"; Spain's "Red Moon Tide"; Iran's "Dream About Sohrab"; "The Dogs Didn't Sleep Last Night" from Afghanistan and Iran; Taiwan's "The Silent Forest"; and "The Forgotten" from Ukraine and Switzerland are also part of the competition.

Golden Peacock carries a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh while the best director award has a prize of Rs 15 lakh. The best actor award (male and female) entails a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each. The movies are also eligible to compete for Special Jury Award, which is given to a film or an individual for his/her artistic contribution to the movie.

The award carries a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh. IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Dog And His Man International Film Festival of India Bridge Thaen IFFI Indian movies Siddharth Tripathy Kripal Kalita
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp