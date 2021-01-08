Haathi Mere Saathi out on March 26

By Express News Service

Rana Daggubati-Pulkit Samrat starrer Haathi Mere Saathi will release on the Holi weekend on March 26. The trilingual adventure drama was earlier slated to release in January this year but has been delayed.

Haathi Mere Saathi is inspired by events of human encroachment in the elephant corridors of Kaziranga, Assam. The story is of the fight between the tribesmen and the officials over control of the jungle.

Pulkit, who plays the parallel lead with Rana Daggubati, will be at the forefront of the battle to defend the wildlife. He supports Rana’s character, named Bandev, in his quest.

Haathi Mere Saathi is directed by Prabhu Solomon. The Hindi version has Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Paras Arora, Ankit Sagar and Tinnu Anand. The film will be released in Tamil as Kaadan & Telugu as Aranya.