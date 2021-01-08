STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra didn't break COVID-19 lockdown rules in London, claims her team

It was reported that Priyanka went to the salon with her mother Madhu Chopra and pet dog Diana on Wednesday amid the ongoing lockdown in UK.

Published: 08th January 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Priyanka Chopra did not break lockdown rules in London, her team has claimed, adding that her salon visit was in accordance with the law and that she had necessary paperwork in place.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Priyanka flouted COVID-19 lockdown rules in the UK by stepping out for a salon appointment. She went to get her hair coloured for the upcoming romantic drama "Text For You". currently being shot in London.

It was reported that Priyanka went to the salon with her mother Madhu Chopra and pet dog Diana on Wednesday. At the moment, the UK is under lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis, with all the personal care services, including salons and spas, shut.

Her team has stated that "the salon was opened privately for the production". "Following government guidance, Priyanka's hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London. The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations," the statement read.

"As I am sure you are aware, Film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recess that are carried out in-line with government guidelines. The exemption paperwork legally permitting her to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied," the statement added.

The Hollywood film "Text For You" is written and directed by Jim Strouse, and the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. The film also stars Sam Heughan. Pop star and her husband Nick Jonas is expected to make a cameo in the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra COVID19 Coronavirus Priyanka Chopra lockdown Priyanka UK lockdown London lockdown
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp