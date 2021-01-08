Priyanka Chopra didn't break COVID-19 lockdown rules in London, claims her team

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Priyanka Chopra did not break lockdown rules in London, her team has claimed, adding that her salon visit was in accordance with the law and that she had necessary paperwork in place.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Priyanka flouted COVID-19 lockdown rules in the UK by stepping out for a salon appointment. She went to get her hair coloured for the upcoming romantic drama "Text For You". currently being shot in London.

It was reported that Priyanka went to the salon with her mother Madhu Chopra and pet dog Diana on Wednesday. At the moment, the UK is under lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis, with all the personal care services, including salons and spas, shut.

Her team has stated that "the salon was opened privately for the production". "Following government guidance, Priyanka's hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London. The salon was opened privately for the production and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations," the statement read.

"As I am sure you are aware, Film and TV production is permitted to continue in the UK, and locations can continue to accommodate shoots and recess that are carried out in-line with government guidelines. The exemption paperwork legally permitting her to be there was provided to the police, and they left satisfied," the statement added.

The Hollywood film "Text For You" is written and directed by Jim Strouse, and the film is an English remake of the German-language film "SMS Fur Dich", based on Sofie Cramer's novel. The film also stars Sam Heughan. Pop star and her husband Nick Jonas is expected to make a cameo in the film.