Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan starrer 'The Power' to release on ZeePlex on January 14

By IANS

MUMBAI: Th Vidyut Jammwal-Shruti Haasan starrer 'The Power' is all set for a digital release on January 14.

'The Power' is a thriller set against the backdrop of the nineties. The story showcases the journey of two lovers who get entangled in a family feud. The film exploresThe Power their battle for love and what is right or wrong.

'The Power' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will release on ZeePlex, the pay-per-view platform of Zee Entertainment. "(The) 'Power' is a very entertaining film and goes well with our endeavour to bring only the best content for our viewers. We are sure that 'Power', as a ZeePlex exclusive, will be enjoyed by the audience," said Shariq Patel, CEO, ZeePlex.