STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Russell Brand is all praise for Ali Fazal

While their physical meeting might’ve been pushed by a year, Ali Fazal continues to stay in touch with his Death on the Nile co-stars.

Published: 15th January 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

While their physical meeting might’ve been pushed by a year, Ali Fazal continues to stay in touch with his Death on the Nile co-stars. The Kenneth Branagh directorial was expected to hit screens in October last year but will now open in September 2021. In a chat with a leading daily,

Ali Fazal

Ali spoke about his co-star Russell Brand, who kept him sane through the months of lockdown. On reading this, Brand took to Twitter and wrote, “Ali Fazal  is a beautiful man, a terrific actor and had the best damn moustache on the movie.”

Based on Agatha Christie’s book by the same name, the film is an extension of Branagh’s last Christie outing — Murder on the Orient Express. The film stars Gal Gadot, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening with Branagh playing Hercule Poirot. Ali’s last appearance was in Mirzapur season 2. Besides Death on the Nile, he will also be seen in Codename Johnny Walker.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ali Fazal
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp