STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Too beautiful to be an economist? Twitter split over Amitabh Bachchan's comments on Gita Gopinath

Bachchan was introducing her in his show -- 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in question to the guest, when he made the controversial statements. 

Published: 22nd January 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Gita Gopinath (L) and Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | IMF, Twitter, File photo)

By Online Desk

The Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, and a tenured professor of Economics at Harvard, Gita Gopinath, has become the talk of Twitter after Amitabh Bachchan referred to Gopinath as a woman "with such a beautiful face that no one can relate her to the economy."

Bachchan was introducing her in his show -- 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' in a question to the guest when he made the controversial statements. 

The IMF chief took to Twitter to share the video clip of Bachchan asking the guest which organizaton the person on the screen has been working for. He said, "The economist seen in this image has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019."

Followed by "she has such a beautiful face that no one can relate her to the economy (sic)".

Gopinath shared the tweet in good light stating "Ok, I don't think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special!"

Responding to Gopinath's tweet, Bacchan wrote, "Thank you Gita Gopinath ji. I meant every word I said about you on the show. Said in utmost earnestness".

But Twitterati were split between whether the statement was sexist or passable.

While one user named Jaideep Mehta, @jaideep400 wrote, "So sad that he just had to mention your looks while pointing to your earned achievement. Bet you he wouldn't have made a mention if, say, @raghuramrajan or @kaushikcbasu were on the screen. Anyway, congratulations to you @GitaGopinath: keep the flag flying high!"

Another named Namita Gidwani, @namita_gidwani said, "I didn’t like the comment about linking beauty with brains. Stupid of Mr. Bachchan to suggest that beautiful women can’t be economists."

One user Ajith Mathew, @ajithm69, tweeted, "Call him out for his misogyny, than praising a spineless below average actor."

And to tickle the funny bones, one user wrote, @indomorphic wrote, "*Insert Santoor soap advertisement concept* "Itna khoobsurat chehra, economy ke saath koi jod hi nahi sakta". 

But huge support also came by the Bollywood mughal, with many saying that these statements should not always be taken in a "negative light". 

One Twitter user responded to @jaideep400, "the question is to identify the face, how would he "enlist her achievements" If the idea is to "identify" And eke the answer out from the contestant?"

Another user ਕਿਸਾਨ کسان Kisan किसान  @AJSB05, in support of Bachchan, wrote, "What I feel is v have lost taking things in lighter vein It's not necessary to go nitpicking every time One may not intend to mean the same which we conclude it to be, let's become humane again let's laugh a little. At least smile a little let's try. I'm sure we will feel better."

One person @sreenipai said that things should not always be taken ina literal note and expressed that controversy for everything is sad. He added, "Kudos to Ms Gita who took it in the right spirit. Finding meaning between the lines and articulating it is unproductive.
P. S.Aishwarya was miss world, Controversy Ends here"
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaun Banega Crorepati Gita Gopinath Amitabh Bachchan
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp