STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Hollywood treats all actors equally, says Actor Nalneesh Neel

Since his character has vitiligo, Nalneesh was sent to London for the makeup and look test. It took around 3-4 hours to achieve the look during the test.

Published: 26th January 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Nalneesh Neel

Bollywood actor Nalneesh Neel (Photo | Nalneesh Neel Instagram)

By Express News Service

The White Tiger tells the story of Balram (Adarsh Gaurav), an oppressed-caste boy who gets hired as a driver to a wealthy couple, played by Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra. When Balram moves to Gurgaon with his new employers, he is taken in by his city peers. A constant presence is actor Nalneesh Neel, as the lead driver in Balram’s apartment block. Identified only as ‘Vitiligo’ in the film, Nalneesh is a sly, funny presence, making fun of Balram’s country-bred ways but also looking out for him. In a darkly comic scene, he explains to Balram how he won’t die of malaria, but dengue will surely get him. 

Nalneesh has previously appeared in films like Gulabo Sitabo, Chhichhore, Bhor and Raees. The White Tiger marks his first international venture. “I have been a great fan of (director) Ramin Bahrani,” Nalneesh shares.

“I believe he has made some truly world-class films such as 99 Homes and Chop Shop. He always made me feel comfortable during the shoot. His presence on the sets urged me to deliver the best each time.”

Since his character has vitiligo, Nalneesh was sent to London for the makeup and look test. It took around 3-4 hours to achieve the look during the test. “I’m essaying the head of all drivers, who assigns work to other drivers,” Nalneesh says. “He trains Balram and influences him to dominate others and become cunning. My character basically teaches him to use his wit and escape from poverty.” 

He recalls director Ramin Bahrani praising him after the shoot. “The best part was that he praised my work and said, ‘You don’t know how much I love you in this film.

You enhance the character and the film.’”The experience, Nalneesh adds, has been hugely motivating. “This is my first international project and through this project, I got to learn the difference between working in Hollywood and Bollywood. The best part was all the actors were treated equally and got so much respect; it enhanced my learning.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
White Tiger Nalneesh Neel
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp