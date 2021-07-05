STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bollywood filmmakers target Hindu deities: Madhya Pradesh minister on upcoming film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said he will get in touch with the state DGP to examine the possible action that can be taken against the film.

Published: 05th July 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra alleged that Hindu deities are 'soft targets' for Bollywood filmmakers.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra alleged that Hindu deities are 'soft targets' for Bollywood filmmakers. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said he had directed the state police to examine and take necessary action against the makers of the film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' for allegedly insulting Hindu deities.

He was responding to queries from the media on some outfits demanding action against the move for its title as well as an apology from those making it.

'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', which is set to be a "soulful musical love saga" starring Kartik Aaryan, will be directed by National award-winning director Sameer Vidwans, who shot to fame for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama "Anandi Gopal".

"I will ask the state DGP to examine the issue and see what action can be taken. Bollywood filmmakers tend to target Hindu deities in movies. These filmmakers never make such movies about other religions. Have you ever heard that they have written and made such a movie on minorities? Our deities are soft targets," Mishra alleged.

Earlier, on Sunday, an outfit called Sanskriti Bachao Manch staged a protest against the film, with its functionary Chandrashekar Tiwari claiming he had submitted a memorandum on the issue to Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

