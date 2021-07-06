STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SonyLIV releases the trailer of Chutzpah

It features actors Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan. 

Published: 06th July 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SonyLIV and Maddock Outsider have released the trailer of their web show, Chutzpah, set to live stream from July 23. Written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Chutzpah follows five stories exploring internet culture. The show is created by Mrighdeep and directed by Simarpreet Singh. It features actors Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi and Kshitij Chauhan. 

Speaking about the series, Sharma shares, “The world of internet and social media has become an integral part of life, to the extent that people even switch personalities to seek validation. I am excited to make my OTT debut with a fantastic entertainer like Chutzpah.”Sharma’s co-star Singh adds, “It’s a thoroughly entertaining story around five individuals connected by one story through the medium of Internet. I had a whale of a time reuniting with my Fukrey gang and we are ready to create the same madness all over again.”

