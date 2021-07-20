Esha Deol-starrer 'Ek Duaa' trailer out 

By Express News Service

The trailer for Esha Deol-starrer Ek Duaa is out. Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the film will release on Voot Select on July 26. It follows a mother, Abida (Esha), trying to carve out an equal space for her daughter in a conservative household.

Ek Duaa is co-produced by Venky’s and Assorted Motion Pictures. It’s the first film launched under Esha’s banner, Bharat Esha Films (BEF).

Talking about the film, Esha had shared, “I wanted to do a film that not just entertains but also informs and inspires change. When I heard the concept of Ek Duaa, it truly touched me, and more so as a mother of two girls. So, I decided to extend my association with it as a producer rather than just being an actor.”

