Swara Bhasker’s next is thriller titled 'Mimamsa'
Published: 29th July 2021 09:13 AM | Last Updated: 29th July 2021 09:13 AM | A+A A-
Swara Bhasker essays an investigative officer in her upcoming murder mystery, Mimamsa.
Directed by Gagan Puri, the film also features Brijendra Kala. It is produced by Moffy Production and co-produced by KP Production.
Swara’s character is named Adhira Dixit in the Bhopal-set film. Speaking about the same, Swara says, “The experience of shooting for the movie was one of its kind as it kept me invested throughout the shoot and I am sure that the viewers will be too when they get to watch it. This was also the first film I shot for after lockdown last year, and that makes the movie extremely special to me, and it helped me have a sense of gratitude for the work I do. Without revealing much, I am just going to say that the movie will take you on a journey that is layered, is mysterious, and thought-provoking.’’
Director Gagan Puri shares, “We have tried to keep a sense of mystery about the movie, and with talented actors like Swara and Brijendra on board, it only adds to the buzz.’’ Post-production is on.