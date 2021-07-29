Swara Bhasker’s next is thriller titled 'Mimamsa'

By Express News Service

Swara Bhasker essays an investigative officer in her upcoming murder mystery, Mimamsa.

Directed by Gagan Puri, the film also features Brijendra Kala. It is produced by Moffy Production and co-produced by KP Production.

Swara’s character is named Adhira Dixit in the Bhopal-set film. Speaking about the same, Swara says, “The experience of shooting for the movie was one of its kind as it kept me invested throughout the shoot and I am sure that the viewers will be too when they get to watch it. This was also the first film I shot for after lockdown last year, and that makes the movie extremely special to me, and it helped me have a sense of gratitude for the work I do. Without revealing much, I am just going to say that the movie will take you on a journey that is layered, is mysterious, and thought-provoking.’’

Director Gagan Puri shares, “We have tried to keep a sense of mystery about the movie, and with talented actors like Swara and Brijendra on board, it only adds to the buzz.’’ Post-production is on.

