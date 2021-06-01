STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Sad that my film won’t see a theatre release’

Pranitha Subhash on her first Bollywood film Hungama 2 taking an OTT route and the bitter-sweet feeling of her film not being screened on the big screen

Published: 01st June 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Pranitha.

By Express News Service

Pranitha Subhash, who has worked in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil films, is happy to make her Bollywood debut with Hungama 2, which has opted for an OTT release owing to the pandemic. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film will see her sharing screen space with Meezaan Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal, and Shilpa Shetty, and will be out on Disney+ Hotstar. Talking about her first Bollywood film which won’t exactly make it to the big screen, Pranitha says, “Every time this question of Hungama 2 taking the OTT route comes up, I keep thinking how south films are celebrated in theatres with whistles, dances, and applauses from all corners.

Pranitha Subhash

Having experienced our films in such an atmosphere, I was so looking forward to witnessing this Bollywood film on the big screen. I will miss that. I am upset that it is not going to see a theatre release.”

The actor is also looking forward to the release of her second Hindi film, The Bhuj: Pride of India. “It is a war film consisting of an ensemble cast - Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt among others,” says Pranitha, adding, “Hungama 2 is more my kind of a film as it has a lot of me in it. Bhuj is more of a hero-centric film, a period drama typically based on the India-Pak war of 1971.”

The actor has been getting a lot of queries and is in talks for a couple of Hindi projects. “Covid and the lockdown have played havoc to our lives and the entertainment world. I now have to wait to take forward discussions. I can officially announce my projects when the deal is sealed,” says Pranitha, who was last seen in Kannada film Mass Leader. Next, the actor will be next seen in Ramana Avatara, featuring Rishi and Danish Sait. “We are halfway through the shooting of Ramana Avatara, and we have a lot of pending portions which need to be scheduled,” she says.

