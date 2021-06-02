Prakash Jha, Juhi Chaturvedi to take part in jury panel of Consumer Film Festival

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Prakash Jha and screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi will be on the jury panel of the Fourth CFBP Consumer Film Festival. Organised by the Council for Fair Business Practices (CFBP), the festival is a consumer-focused event that emphasises good market relationships.

The competition is open for entries from all over the country. The topics for submission include 'fair market practices', 'women empowerment', 'learnings from lockdown' and others. The grand finale will be an on ground event held in July 2021.

Swapnil Kothari, President, CFBP, said, "In this new normal after a global pandemic, the Consumer Film Festival is a good way to create awareness amongst consumers with respect to their rights through an altogether innovatively creative platform. It also gives a chance to the budding filmmakers and other creative minds, especially youngsters and children to send their entries on any of the specified topics."

Adding fruther he said, "This year, we have some of the best creative minds in the business of entertainment along with Network 18 CEO Avinash Kaul who have been added to the list of our existing luminaries. We are confident that entrants will get a once in a lifetime opportunity to have their creativity judged by these brilliant minds."

Visit the festival website at https://consumerfilmfestival.com