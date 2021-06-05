STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Wanted Raji's portrayal to be balanced, nuanced: Samantha Akkineni on role in 'The Family Man' season 2

Akkineni, 34, said her preparation for Raji involved watching documentaries about the Tamil struggle and she was devastated to see the suffering of Tamils of Eelam, especially women.

Published: 05th June 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Samantha in a candid snap from the sets of 'The Family Man' season 2 (Photo | Samantha Akkineni, Instagram)

Samantha in a candid snap from the sets of 'The Family Man' season 2 (Photo | Samantha Akkineni, Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Samantha Akkineni says she was particular about playing her "The Family Man" S2 character Raji with a "balanced, nuanced and sensitive" approach.

The sophomore season of the Amazon Prime Video series, which premiered on Friday, has actor Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new and powerful adversary, Raji, a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter.

Akkineni, best known for her roles in "Eega", "Mahanati", "Mersal", "Anjaan", makes her debut in the digital space with the series from filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the actor charted her journey with Raji, a character which she said said serves as a much-needed reminder to come together as a society to eradicate "hate, oppression and greed".

ALSO READ | Family Man season 2 review: An ambitious return of a stellar series

"I was particular about Raji's portrayal being balanced, nuanced, and sensitive. I want Raji's story to be a stark, much-needed reminder for us, more than ever before, to come together as humans to fight hate, oppression, and greed. If we fail to do so, countless more will be denied their identity, liberty, and their right to self-determination," the actor wrote.

Before the release, the series faced opposition from Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Founder Seeman, who demanded to stop the broadcast of the show for showing Tamilians in a negative light.

At the time Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK had said they respect the sentiments of Tamil people and have come up with "a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story".

WATCH TRAILER HERE:

Akkineni, 34, said her preparation for Raji involved watching documentaries about the Tamil struggle and she was devastated to see the suffering of Tamils of Eelam, especially women.

"The creative team shared documentaries of the Tamil struggle that included stories of women in the Eelam war.

When I watched those documentaries, I was aghast and shocked by the troubles and unspeakable grief that the Tamils of Eelam went through over an extended period of time," the actor wrote.

She added the ghost of the war still haunts those "who continue to live in far away lands with the wounds of the civil strife still fresh in their hearts and minds."

The first season of "The Family Man" premiered in September 2019 and opened to great reviews.

The season two is recreating history with critical appreciation for the performances and gripping storytelling.

Akkineni expressed gratitude to her fans for their overwhelming response to her portrayal of Raji, a character, which she said will always hold a special place in her heart.

"Reading all the reviews and comments fills my heart with so much joy. RAJI will always be special."

The show also features actors Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Kumar, Seema Biswas and Asif Basra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samantha Akkineni The Family Man The Family Man season 2
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp