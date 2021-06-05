STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
World Environment Day 2021: Ayushmann Khurrana reminisces shooting in Northeast

Ayushmann shot all across the northeast for the first time in his career. He also visited the Kaziranga National Park in Assam and shot in the picturesque Shillong.

ayushmann_khurrana

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Ayushmann Khurrana, Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On World Environment Day 2021, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana reminisced his trip to the Northeast to shoot for 'Anek'. He called his visit 'an eye-opener' because he witnessed first-hand what living in harmony with nature could help achieve.

Ayushmann shot all across the northeast for the first time in his career. He also visited the Kaziranga National Park in Assam and shot in the picturesque Shillong.

Speaking about his trip, the actor said, "I will never ever forget the beauty of nature in its full glory that I witnessed at the Kaziranga National Park and Shillong when I was shooting for ANEK. As a lover of nature, I was bewildered to see the beauty that exists in our country. It was breathtakingly beautiful."

The star added, "My trip to northeast was an eye-opener of what can be achieved by being in harmony with nature. I have loved every minute of my time there. As a wildlife enthusiast, it was a dream come true for me."

Ayushmann urged everyone to be more conscious about saving the environment and thus our planet.

He said, "I have always believed that we will have to find solutions to live in harmony with nature. The future of humankind depends on co-existing with nature and preserving it. Look all around us, things that have never happened before are happening now because we have pushed nature to a tipping point."

The 'Vicky Donor' actor added, "We aren't realising that we won't survive if we continue on this path. We have to protect and nurture what we have for future generations. This planet has provided abundantly for all of us and we should take care of it."

The upcoming film 'Anek' is being helmed by ace filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. 'Anek' marks the director's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'.

'Anek', which is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series, is slated to release on September 17, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film 'Vicky Donor', has delivered a string of hits in the past couple of years.

Apart from 'Anek', Ayushmann currently has 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G' in the pipeline.

The actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. 

