STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

‘We live in a world of illusions’: Pankaj Tripathi on acting, daughters and the impermanence of success

In less than a decade, after his breakthrough role as Sultan Qureshi in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, Tripathi has become a force to reckon with.

Published: 06th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi (Twitter Photo)

By Shama Bhagat
Express News Service

Pankaj Tripathi’s life can easily be a Bollywood film: A young man from a nondescript village in Gopalganj district, Bihar, makes it big in the Indian film industry without godfathers.

In less than a decade, after his breakthrough role as Sultan Qureshi in Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, Tripathi has become a force to reckon with. Even as the industry reels under the pandemic, the actor is busy with films such as ’83, Bachchan Pandey, and Mimi, a web series. Considered one of the most accomplished actors of his generation, Tripathi is humble about his success. “My sincerity and hard work have paid off. Success has not made much of a difference in my life. Maybe because it came at the right age and time,” says the actor, who struck terror as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur.

ALSO READ | Feminism as subject must be included for boys, says Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi

Currently, Tripathi has been spending time indoors, keeping himself busy reading scripts and working on them. But he has a lot to look forward to in the coming year. “In ’83 I play cricket manager PR Man Singh. To understand the nuances of his character, I spent a lot of time with him. Then there’s Laxman Utekar’s Mimi. There are a lot of similarities between me and this young director. Like me, he too comes from a back of beyond place in Maharashtra. This common factor helped us bond and reach a mutual comfort zone. Then there’s Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey. Working with young directors widens your perception as each one has a different vision. They understand actors and are ready to explore beyond their capabilities,” Tripathi says.

A travel buff, the pandemic has literally stopped the actor in his tracks. Though luckily for him, his professional graph soared with projects such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ludo, Shakeela, Kaagaz and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors. Gunjan Saxena, says the actor, is very close to his heart, particularly because of the father-daughter relationship in the film. “I have a daughter who is 14 and I wish I could be like the father in Gunjan Saxena. I wish every father could give his daughter her freedom to pursue her dreams and stand by her,” he says wistfully.

What does the future hold for this simple village boy who had neither watched films nor knew how to act? Tripathi shrugs, “I never expected I would achieve so much. Like a river that carves out its own path, I go with the flow. There were times when I had no work for months, but it never worried me. If you love your job, it doesn’t feel like a burden.” Today the versatile Tripathi—who believes he has turned into a creative labourer, but one who enjoys the hard work nevertheless—is the undisputed king of character actors. His performance in two back-to-back films Ludo and Kaagaz has more than proved it. In the first one, he plays a trigger-happy gangster; while in the second he is a common man fighting against the system to save his identity. 

Any advice for youngsters in the industry? “I know this success will not last long. Five years from now I may have no work. People will then say that I’m a failure. It does not bother me. We live in a world of illusion. It’s not necessary to achieve everything. Numbers and collections are not important. At the same time, I admit that I am enjoying this phase of my life,” he smiles, adding, “An actor’s life is all about learning. I have so much left to do.”  

Despite being a powerhouse performer, Tripathi’s grouse is that regional filmmakers do not consider him for roles since language is one barrier he has not overcome yet. “I love watching regional films, indie and Hollywood movies, and films that are doing the festival rounds. Such wonderful work. I wish I could rework them in Hindi. I’m itching to do a variety of roles,” says the actor, whose trademark sideways nod is as good as dialogue. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pankaj Tripathi Pankaj Tripathi films
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp