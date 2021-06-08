STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tillotama Shome wins big at UK Asian Film Festival for 'Raahgir: The Wayfarers'

Shot in Jharkhand, the film also stars Adil Hussain and Neeraj Kabi. It revolves around three strangers, who live on a daily wage basis.

Published: 08th June 2021

Tillotama in a still from 'Raahgir: The Wayfarers' (Photo | Tillotama Shome, Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Tillotama Shome has made everyone proud by winning the Best Actor award at the latest edition of the UK Asian Film Festival.

Taking to Twitter, Tillotama shared that she has won the award for her film 'Raahgir: The Wayfarers', which is directed by Goutam Ghose.

'Raahgir: The Wayfarers' was earlier screened at several film festivals -- including Busan International Film Festival, MAMI - Mumbai Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival and Cinemasia Film Festival.

Apart from Tillotama, filmmaker Goutam Ghose has also won the award for Best Director.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Tillotama wrote, "I am blessed to have worked with the wonderful director #GautamGhose and co actors @_AdilHussain @NeerajKabi1 in @raahgirthefilm.Thank you #23rdUKAsianFilmFestival @cometoUKAFF for honouring our film with these awards."

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the actor.

"Many congrats MY little tilli for making big strides ! Bug hug and loads of love. You totally deserve it," actor Vinay Pathak commented.

"It will be 'Raining Awards' time for sure for you @TillotamaShome. You ably deserve all those statues, keep them coming," another social media user tweeted.

Tillotama is best known for her intense roles in movies like 'Qissa', 'Shadows of Time', 'The Waiting City' and 'Children of War'.

A few months ago, she had even bagged the Critics Best Actress award for her film 'Is Love Enough, Sir?' at the 66th edition of the Filmfare Awards.

