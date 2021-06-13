STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

You can’t troll a troll, says Barkha Singh

Actor and YouTuber Barkha Singh on the OTT series Murder Meri Jaan, blogging and toxicity on social media

Published: 13th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh

By KABIR SINGH BHANDARI
Express News Service

Barkha Singh was only 10 when she was picked out of a crowd of 700-odd aspiring artistes to play a young Kareena Kapoor Khan in Mujhse Dosti Karoge!. It was expected to be her big break—it was a Yash Raj film after all, and she would be the next star in the making. Far from it. Singh continued with her studies and earned a Master’s in Sociology. But showbiz came calling a second time. She was offered a TV role in Yeh Hai Aashiqui. This time she decided to take the plunge. Her OTT resume today boasts of hits such as Please Find Attached, Engineering Girls and Murder Meri Jaan, which is getting rave reviews on Disney+Hotstar. She plays a con woman who ends up getting hitched to a cop, and begins solving murder cases together.

“I had to choose between a regular job and acting, I chose acting. After doing some TV serials, I discovered OTT. Their content is very relatable for someone my age. I started by doing videos for FilterCopy, and subsequently did long-format shows,” she recalls. She got to work with Manoj Bajpayee in Silence (Zee5). It is one of the most memorable experiences of her career. Singh plays a primary school teacher who ends up dead under mysterious circumstances. Bajpayee investigates the case. 

“Playing dead is tough! During one shot while Bajpayee was looking around at the murder scene in character, he burst out laughing because my eyes kept shifting,” she rolls her eyes. He gave her an important tip—always look down instead of up, because rolling up your eyes causes a lot of strain. “It was a simple piece of advice, which came in extremely handy,” she says.

An avid travel vlogger, Singh has a whopping 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.06 lakh subscribers on YouTube. Her social media handles picked up during her MTV show Girls On Top (2016). While travelling to places such as Los Angeles, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Copenhagen and more, she started documenting and uploading her journey on her YouTube channel. As they started garnering traction, many tourism boards reached out to her, taking her profile to the next level. Life was one beautiful flight till the pandemic literally grounded her.

Social media showers her both with appreciation from followers and toxic trolling. Singh shrugs off the negativity, “On the net, people can hide behind a screen and there is lack of accountability. I’m open to criticism and try not to get bothered too much by negative views. You can’t troll a troll.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barkha Singh Social media Cyber trolling Trolls Murder Meri Jaan
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp