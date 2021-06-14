STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ZEE5 partners with TVF, to stream new originals, upcoming seasons of 'Pitchers', 'Tripling'

Arunabh Kumar, Founder, TVF, said the team is happy to join hands with ZEE, which will help them reach a wider audience.

TVF's 'Tripling'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Streaming platform ZEE5 on Monday announced a content partnership with The Viral Fever (TVF), which would include launch of originals and new seasons of their popular shows like "Pitchers", "Tripling", "The Aam Aadmi Family" among others.

ZEE5 will exclusively stream new TVF originals, apart from season two of the hit comedy "Pitchers", season three of the road-trip comedy drama "Tripling" and "Humorously Yours", season two of "Engineering Girls" and the fourth season of "The Aam Aadmi Family".

These shows would be available on ZEE5's SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) platform.

In addition to the existing seasons of the said shows, popular titles like "Permanent Roommates", "Tech Conversations with Dad", "Awkward Conversations", "PA-Gals", "Inmates", "Weekends", "The Insiders" and "Zeroes" would be available on the steamer's AVOD (advertising video-on-demand) platform.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said the steamer's focus this year is entertainment inclusion.

"Over 60% of our audience comes from Hindi-speaking markets and TVF caters perfectly to that group. Being a customer-obsessed platform, we are delighted to bring these much-loved and iconic TVF shows to our platform to further enhance our extensive library of purposeful, multilingual, and diverse titles," Kalra said in a statement.

Arunabh Kumar, Founder, TVF, said the team is happy to join hands with ZEE, which will help them reach a wider audience.

"We are always trying to push the boundaries with our characters and stories, and we are confident that with the power of the ZEE5 platform, our teams and stories will win the hearts of millions of new viewers across the country and the world over."

Punit Misra, President, Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, and Nimisha Pandey, Head Hindi Originals at ZEE5, said the parternership with TVF will bolster the content library at the streamer.

