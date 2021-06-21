Angad Bedi not a part of 'Inside Edge 3', wishes good luck to team of new season

By ANI

MUMBAI: The popular cricket drama 'Inside Edge' is all set to come up with its third season.

On Monday, Amazon Prime Video took to their official Instagram handle and shared the poster of the upcoming season.

"More cricket. More drama. More entertainment. Season 3, coming soon. HOWZATTTTTT? #InsideEdge," the post read.

Actors Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virvani, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi and Sidhant Gupta will feature in the third part.

Actor Angad Bedi, who wooed the viewers with his role of Arvind Vashisht in the first and second season of 'Inside Edge', will not return to the show this time.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, Angad wrote: "I am not there in season 3. But all the best to the team. Go bring it home. No individual is bigger than the team. Arvind Vashisht shall always be there in spirit."

Angad's fans are quite upset to know about him not being a part of the third season.

"What? We will miss you," a user commented.

"You were my favourite. It would be hard for me to watch the upcoming season," another one commented.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, 'Inside Edge' revolves around cricket and its dark side, which involves the business world, the world of glamour and entertainment and politics that goes around it. It's a fictional web series.