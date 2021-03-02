Kabir Thapar’s next explores Indian marriage system

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Kabir Thapar’s next explores the orthodox Indian marriage system. The film features Delhi Crime fame Sanjay Bishnoi, Saadhika Syal (Rejctx), Neeta Mohindra (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story) and others. The shoot of the film is currently happening in Delhi.

Kabir’s last film, Smile Simi, was released to positive responses on Disney+ Hotstar. It explores the impact of depression during the coronavirus crisis.

Speaking about his new venture, the director says, “It’s about the orthodox Indian marriage system. There are certain norms, which are being compulsively followed over generations and don’t make any sense in today’s world. Our millennials follow it due to societal pressure and the film addresses basic issues which are ignored by us and considered normal.”

He says his main objective behind the film is to break stereotypes attached with the marriage system.

On his recent release, Smile Simi, Kabir adds, “Interestingly, the film has turned out to be an eye-opener. It not only created awareness like never before but also with the help of mouth publicity, many people have started taking action after watching it. The film is serving its purpose in a big way as it teaches you to save yourself and others from the biggest enemy of our mind called depression.”