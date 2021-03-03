STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana house demolition: No architect ready to take my case because of BMC's threats, alleges actress

In September 2020, the BMC had demolished parts of Kangana's office in Bandra citing illegal construction.

Published: 03rd March 2021 12:17 PM

Kangana also threatened that she is planning to file a criminal complaint against those who took part in BMC's demolition drive on her newly made office last year. (Photo | Kangana Ranaut, Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday evening claimed no architect is ready to re-build her Bandra office even after six months that the building was demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over alleged illegal construction.

"I have won the case against @mybmc now I need to submit a file for compensation through an architect, no architect is ready to take my case they say they getting threats from @mybmc their license will get cancelled, It's been six months since the illegal demolition," Kangana tweeted.

"Court had asked BMC evaluator to visit the site, but he does not take our calls after many months and continuous chase he visited last week but no response after that. This is for everyone who is asking why don't I fix my house, rains are around the corner, I too worry about it," the actress explained.

The actress also threatened that she is planning to file a criminal complaint against those who took part in BMC's demolition drive on her newly made office in Bandra last year.

She wrote: "Shame on you @mybmc most corrupt civic body in the whole nation, you are a disgrace on this democracy. Planning to file criminal cases on all those who participated in this illegal demolition, if you are not going to let me rebuild my house I won't let you sleep peacefully either."

In September 2020, the BMC had demolished parts of Kangana's office in Bandra citing illegal construction. The demolition work was stopped midway after a stay order from Bombay High Court on September 9.

