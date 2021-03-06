Feel the excitement of a debutante: Rashmika Mandanna on upcoming film 'Mission Majnu'

By Express News Service

Rashmika Mandanna has joined the shoot of Mission Majnu in Lucknow. The espionage thriller is fronted by Sidharth Malhotra. The film went on floors last month. Rashmika essays a pivotal role in the film that chronicles the journey of a RAW agent who heads India’s covert operation on Pakistani soil.

About kicking off the shoot, Rashmika says, “Mission Majnu has given me the opportunity of feeling the nervousness, excitement and butterflies of a debutante all over again. I am thrilled to be a part of such amazing content and I am really looking forward to this exciting journey with RSVP, Guilty By Association, Siddharth, Shantanu and the entire team.”

Ronnie Screwvala, Producer, RSVP says, “We welcome Rashmika aboard and we’re glad to have kicked off the Lucknow schedule as planned. I think the audience will be thrilled to watch her debut with an espionage thriller.

It is a story set in an era that saw intriguing developments in the world of espionage and Rashmika will lend freshness to the story.” Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja and directed by Shantanu Baagchi.