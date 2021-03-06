STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Feel the excitement of a debutante: Rashmika Mandanna on upcoming film 'Mission Majnu'

Rashmika Mandanna has joined the shoot of Mission Majnu in Lucknow. The espionage thriller is fronted by Sidharth Malhotra.

Published: 06th March 2021 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Madanna starring in 'Mission Majnu'. (Photo | Twitter/@SidMalhotra)

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Madanna starring in 'Mission Majnu'. (Photo | Twitter/@SidMalhotra)

By Express News Service

Rashmika Mandanna has joined the shoot of Mission Majnu in Lucknow. The espionage thriller is fronted by Sidharth Malhotra. The film went on floors last month. Rashmika essays a pivotal role in the film that chronicles the journey of a RAW agent who heads India’s covert operation on Pakistani soil.

About kicking off the shoot, Rashmika says, “Mission Majnu has given me the opportunity of feeling the nervousness, excitement and butterflies of a debutante all over again. I am thrilled to be a part of such amazing content and I am really looking forward to this exciting journey with RSVP, Guilty By Association, Siddharth, Shantanu and the entire team.”

Ronnie Screwvala, Producer, RSVP says, “We welcome Rashmika aboard and we’re glad to have kicked off the Lucknow schedule as planned. I think the audience will be thrilled to watch her debut with an espionage thriller.

It is a story set in an era that saw intriguing developments in the world of espionage and Rashmika will lend freshness to the story.” Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja and directed by Shantanu Baagchi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashmika Mandanna Mission Majnu
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp