Rap ‘n’ roll: KR$NA collaborates with Badshah for next single, turns to gaming to promote it globally

neha Kirpal By

Express News Service

Considered one of the most talented rappers in India, Krishna Kaul—or KR$NA, as he is famously known—is ready with a unique offer for his next song in collaboration with rapper and singer Badshah.

He would be using a racing game to promote the new release. A game has been devised by Paris-based independent digital music distribution and artist services company, Believe, to globally market the single—‘Roll Up’. The song is produced by independent hip-hop label Kalamkaar.

In the game, the player driving a car needs to collect coins and save himself from barricades and the police. KR$NA will reward the top five winners who make the maximum score with a special customised hamper. “The concept of a racing game really goes with the song. In a sense, the game adds another level of engagement to the music. I think collaborations between the gaming culture and hip-hop music is the future,” says the artist who became the first Indian hip-hop artist to do a five-city album tour.

KR$NA began his career rapping in English. But he moved to Hindi to connect to a larger audience. ‘Roll Up’ is the second single from the Delhi boy’s upcoming album, Still Here. This collaboration comes on the heels of a successful effort alongside American hip-hop artist Hi-Rez and hip-hop legend Royce da 5’9.

Inspired by the North Indian concept of ‘gedi’—a popular pastime for young people—the potent track, which has rap verses along with an easy going hook, ‘Roll Up’ also throws light on the hip-hop-influenced lifestyle of millennials. Elaborating on how the collaboration with Badshah came about, KR$NA says, “I wrote the song’s first verse and its chorus, and recorded a rough version of it. As soon as it was ready, I realised Badshah would be the perfect fit for the song.” When KR$NA reached out to him, Badshah responded immediately, sending KR$NA his verse for the collaborative effort.

Known for his music for close to two decades, KR$NA emerged in the mid-2000s under the stage name Prozpekt and began recording and releasing songs on his MySpace page in 2006. By 2008, he had gained a small fanbase in Delhi and had collaborated with artists in the US and Canada. In 2010, his song ‘Kaisa Mera Desh’ became the first Indian hip-hop song on YouTube, earning a #2 ranking as one of the country’s most-watched music videos. In 2013, he began pursuing his passion full-time.

KR$NA got his big Bollywood break with Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and admits that he would love to do more films. “I like the creative process,” he says, adding that the buzz around the film also helped get the focus on Indian rappers. He also believes that the transition from Bollywood-obsession to indie musicians has given hip-hop the much-needed push, besides he believes “artistes nowadays are not afraid to experiment and are becoming huge without the help of Bollywood… less and less seek validation from the film industry and that has helped them grow.” Looks like hip-hop has taken centre stage for now.