Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition finale

The fashion gala, which opens on Tuesday, will be held in a 'phygital' format with both virtual and on-ground events here.

Published: 16th March 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday ( Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ananya Panday is set to bring down the curtain at the joint fashion week, being organised by Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).

The fashion gala, which opens on Tuesday, will be held in a 'phygital' format with both virtual and on-ground events here.

According to a press release, Ruchika Sachdeva of the fashion label Bodice has been named the grand finale designer for this season, which has '#MiniPlayMegaSlay' as its theme.

Her collection 'Ready. Set. Play', which will be presented on March 21, is about how the smallest atoms come together to contour and create clean silhouettes.

Known for her minimal aesthetics and androgynous designs, Sachdeva said life has come a full circle for her after starting at the fashion gala as a budding GenNext designer.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to live this experience and share my design aesthetics with the world of fashion in India," the couturier said in a statement.

Panday, known for films "Student of the Year 2" and "Pati Patni Aur Woh", said she is excited for her debut on the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week.

"The season's spirit is all about fun and finding joy in the small things in life and I am looking forward to showcasing that spirit on the runway.

This 'fun' element comes from the new Lakme Absolute Matte Melt Mini collection itself.

It's colourful, vibrant and so easy to carry around!" the actor added.

Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme India, said he is looking forward to the season which is "all about little doses of joy and fun".

"Which is why we've launched the new Lakme Absolute Matte Melt Minis in 5 different travel-based themes.

"And we are delighted to partner with Ruchika Sachdeva to bring this theme to life in her own cool, fun vibe and style.

And Ananya Panday, who is the face of our campaign will be the showstopper for the finale," he added.

