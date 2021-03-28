Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee tests negative for COVID-19

By PTI

MYMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has recovered from COVID-19, two weeks after he tested positive for the virus, his spokesperson said on Sunday.

On March 12, the 51-year-old actor had tested positive for the coronavirus after Kanu Behl, the director of his film "Despatch", for which Bajpayee was shooting, contracted the disease.

According to Bajpayee's spokesperson, the actor tested negative on March 26.

"The Family Man" star had recently opened up about how he got infected with the virus because someone from his latest film's crew was careless regarding COVID-19 protocols.

The shoot of "Despatch", which is currently on hold, will resume in a couple of months.

Last week, Bajpayee and South star Dhanush were named the joint winners of the best actor National Film Award for their performances in "Bhonsle" and "Asuran", respectively.

On Saturday, "Gully Boy" star Siddhant Chaturvedi also tested negative for COVID-19, two weeks after contracting the virus.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 6,130 new COVID-19 cases, taking its caseload to 3,91,791.

This was the highest single-day rise in the city since the pandemic began.