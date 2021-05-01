STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 positive Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU, remains stable, says hospital source

The 74-year-old actor is being treated at the Kokilaben Hospital here and according to a hospital source his health condition is currently stable.

Published: 01st May 2021 11:19 AM

Randhir Kapoor (R) with daughter Karishma Kapoor. |AFP

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) days after testing positive for COVID-19.

"He is the ICU for observation. He is stable. He will be in the hospital for a few days." a hospital source told PTI.

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of celebrated actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

The actor lost his younger brothers Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor (58), within a span of one year.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February this year.

Randhir Kapoor is best known for his roles in "Kal Aaj Aur Kal" , "Jeet" , "Jawani Diwani" , "Lafange" , "Raampur Ka Lakshman" and "Haath Ki Safai".

He married actor Babita but they are now separated .

The couple has two daughters -- Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

