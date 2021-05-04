STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account 'permanently suspended' after controversial posts on Bengal elections

Kangana had shared a video, where she commented on the reported violence that took place in West Bengal after the assembly election results were declared.

Published: 04th May 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut's handle @KanganaTeam has been permanently suspended on Twitter after repeated violations on the platform, a spokesperson of the microblogging site confirmed.

The actress posted a series of tweets on the recently concluded assembly elections in West Bengal which were perceived to be controversial.

The 34-year-old actor's handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message: account suspended.

Ranaut, known for her often inflammatory tweets, posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence.

Calling for President's Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

"The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.

We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," the spokesperson added.

According to Twitter's Abusive Behaviour policy, "one may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else's voice".

When an account is suspended permanently, the account holder is notified about the rules they have violated, the social media platform said citing the policy.

In reaction, the actress told IANS she had other platforms to raise her voice including her films.

The actress had captioned the video: "Distressed beyond words, death of democracy, important message for our government #BengalBurning #BengalViolence"

When IANS reached out to Kangana, she said: "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do."

She added: "Fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering."

Many social media users have called Ranaut out for spreading hatred.

The actor also posted a video on Instagram where she termed the silence of the liberal international media on Bengal violence their "conspiracy against India". Ranaut is also active on Facebook.

Last year, Ranaut's sister Rangoli's account was suspended on the microblogging website. The actor became active on Twitter after that.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

