STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Chhichhore' actress Abhilasha Patil dies due to COVID-19 complications

Patil was in her 40s. She was admitted to a hospital soon after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and died on May 4.

Published: 06th May 2021 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP, Rest in peace

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Abhilasha Patil, who has acted in films like "Chhichhore" and "Good Newwz", has died due to COVID-19 complications, her co-actor said.

Patil was in her 40s. She was admitted to a hospital soon after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and died on May 4.

Actor Kushal Koli, who worked with Patil in the show "Shree Gurudeva Dutta", said he got to know about her demise through a common friend.

"One of our friends, singer Udesh Umap, who stays in her building, informed me about her demise.

She was shooting in Banaras for a project and when she came to Mumbai she was admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

She was kept in ICU and passed away on May 4 in the afternoon around 2.30-3 pm," Koli told PTI.

Patil has also acted in Marathi movies like "Prawaas", "Bayko Deta Ka Bayko", "Te Aath Diwas", daily soap "BaapManus", others.

She is survived by her husband and son.

Her colleagues from the industry took to social media to express shock and offered their condolences.

Actor-director Shashank Udapurkar, who directed Patil in his 2020 film "Prawaas", said he is falling short of words to express himself.

"Abhilasha Patil, very hard working and energetic co artist. We worked together in PRAWAAS. Don't have words to express. RIP Abhilasha Ji," he wrote on Facebook.

Casting director Paresh Patel said he is unable to fathom that she is no more.

"Hard to believe that this was our last pic together I pray that your soul finds peace. You will be missed #AbhilashaPatil," he wrote on Twitter.

Actor Sanjay Kulkarni, who collaborated with her on the show "BaapManus", said Patil's death is shocking.

"I was shocked, sad to hear the news. She was a very talented actor. She was a hardworking actor and so honest towards her craft," Kulkarni told PTI.

Actor Anand Prabhu, who played her son on "BaapManus", said the news of her death left him astonished.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhilasha Patil Chhichhore COVID 19
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp