'Chhichhore' actress Abhilasha Patil dies due to COVID-19 complications

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Abhilasha Patil, who has acted in films like "Chhichhore" and "Good Newwz", has died due to COVID-19 complications, her co-actor said.

Patil was in her 40s. She was admitted to a hospital soon after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and died on May 4.

Actor Kushal Koli, who worked with Patil in the show "Shree Gurudeva Dutta", said he got to know about her demise through a common friend.

"One of our friends, singer Udesh Umap, who stays in her building, informed me about her demise.

She was shooting in Banaras for a project and when she came to Mumbai she was admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

She was kept in ICU and passed away on May 4 in the afternoon around 2.30-3 pm," Koli told PTI.

Patil has also acted in Marathi movies like "Prawaas", "Bayko Deta Ka Bayko", "Te Aath Diwas", daily soap "BaapManus", others.

She is survived by her husband and son.

Her colleagues from the industry took to social media to express shock and offered their condolences.

Actor-director Shashank Udapurkar, who directed Patil in his 2020 film "Prawaas", said he is falling short of words to express himself.

"Abhilasha Patil, very hard working and energetic co artist. We worked together in PRAWAAS. Don't have words to express. RIP Abhilasha Ji," he wrote on Facebook.

Casting director Paresh Patel said he is unable to fathom that she is no more.

"Hard to believe that this was our last pic together I pray that your soul finds peace. You will be missed #AbhilashaPatil," he wrote on Twitter.

Actor Sanjay Kulkarni, who collaborated with her on the show "BaapManus", said Patil's death is shocking.

"I was shocked, sad to hear the news. She was a very talented actor. She was a hardworking actor and so honest towards her craft," Kulkarni told PTI.

Actor Anand Prabhu, who played her son on "BaapManus", said the news of her death left him astonished.