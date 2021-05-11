'The Knot' to be screened at Los Angeles’ Indian film festival

By Express News Service

Director Ashish Pant’s debut film Uljhan (The Knot) will be screened in competition at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. The film was previously screened at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where it received positive reviews.

Uljhan/The Knot, starring Saloni Batra (Soni) and Vikas Kumar (Hamid), is the story of a married couple who injure a pedestrian in a car accident. The film traces their life after the accident and how they deal with its implications.

Uljhan is produced by Route one Productions in association with Kartikeya Narayan Singh and Christopher Zalla. Kartkeya has produced independent and arthouse films like Anhe Ghore Da Daan, Chauthi Koot, Soni and Khanaur.

“My journey for Uljhan/The Knot began when I applied to NFDC Film Bazaar,” Ashish shared about his debut venture. “The script for Uljhan/The Knot was one of the 18 projects selected for the co-production market where I met Kartikeya whose work I really admire and on my urging, he agreed to read the script and Uljhan/The Knot came to life”.

Talking about his association with Ashish, Kartikeya said, “I am always on the lookout for emerging and new directorial talent. Having read the script and meeting Ashish at the NFDC Film bazaar, I immediately recognised that this was a talent-driven by integrity, focus, hard work and craftsmanship.”

