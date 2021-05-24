After 'Rockstar' and 'Tamasha', Imtiaz Ali to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor for third film?

By Express News Service

Ranbir had headlined two popular films by Imtiaz - Rockstar (2011) and Tamasha (2015). According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Imtiaz is presently working on two projects simultaneously. One of them is a biopic on slain Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

The other is a social film that tackles with suicide. A source told the portal that Imtiaz has taken both films to Ranbir. What’s more, the actor has liked one of them and has given his verbal agreement.

Imtiaz’s last two films, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal 2 were critical and box-office duds. He also created and wrote the Netflix crime drama series She. Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects are Brahmastra, Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next.