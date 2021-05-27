STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ZEE5, Netflix acquire streaming rights for RRR

Pen already has the North India theatrical distribution for the film. Following its run in cinemas, the action drama will premiere in four South Indian languages on ZEE5.

Published: 27th May 2021 08:52 AM

A still from 'RRR'

A still from 'RRR'

By Express News Service

Pen Studios has announced the digital and satellite release deal for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. It’s being pegged as the biggest post-theatrical release deal in India (around 325-330 crores).

The Hindi digital premiere, meanwhile, will be on Netflix. The foreign language premieres in English, Portugese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish will also happen on Netflix. The digital premieres will happen after 70-100 days of the theatrical release.

The satellite partners for RRR are as follows :

  • Zee Cinema (Hindi), Star Vijay (Tamil), Asianet (Malayalam), Star Suvarna (Kannada) and Star Maa (Telugu).

  • Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR has an official release date of October 13.

  • Pen Studios will be presenting the film in Hindi and Pen Marudhar will be distributors of RRR across North India.

  • Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, the film also stars g Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani. The mega-budget entertainer has music by MM Keeravani.

