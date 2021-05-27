ZEE5, Netflix acquire streaming rights for RRR

By Express News Service

Pen Studios has announced the digital and satellite release deal for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. It’s being pegged as the biggest post-theatrical release deal in India (around 325-330 crores).

Pen already has the North India theatrical distribution for the film. Following its run in cinemas, the action drama will premiere in four South Indian languages on ZEE5.

The Hindi digital premiere, meanwhile, will be on Netflix. The foreign language premieres in English, Portugese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish will also happen on Netflix. The digital premieres will happen after 70-100 days of the theatrical release.

The satellite partners for RRR are as follows :