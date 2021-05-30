Twinkle Khanna praises Huma Qureshi’s web series 'Maharani'

By Express News Service

Streaming on SonyLIV, Maharani is a political drama series set in Bihar. Huma’s character, Rani Bharti, is an illiterate homemaker who’s made the Chief Minister of Bihar. The series is loosely based on the rise of Rabri Devi in the late 90s.

Talking about the show on Instagram, Twinkle praised the ‘little-little details’ the makers have added to the series. She said it was interesting to see a woman ‘not only hold her ground but who was able to dominate the social and political arena.’

Twinkle pointed out how Huma’s character remains covered in a ghoonghat at the start, and how it keeps slipping behind as the show proceeds. “I kept noticing how in the beginning, even her ghoonghat completely covers her and as the show progresses, it keeps slipping a little behind until it is just about covering her bun. To me, these little touches add a sort of realism as well as they show me a journey. It’s an engaging story and Huma is just fabulous,” Twinkle said.