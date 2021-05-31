STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Vidya Balan's intriguing teaser of 'Sherni' out, trailer to release on June 2

In the 20-seconds-long intriguing teaser, Vidya is seen strolling in a dense jungle with her team. The actor will be portraying the role of a forest officer in the film.

Published: 31st May 2021 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Still from Vidya Balan's upcoming film 'Sherni'.

Still from Vidya Balan's upcoming film 'Sherni'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Keeping movie buffs on their toes after sharing a captivating announcement a few days ago, makers have dropped the much-awaited teaser of Vidya Balan's upcoming film 'Sherni'.

'A tigress always knows the way!' and the teaser of Vidya's movie 'Sherni' proves it well.

In the 20-seconds-long intriguing teaser, Vidya is seen strolling in a dense jungle with her team. The actor will be portraying the role of a forest officer in the film.

The teaser comes as a surprise to all the Vidya Balan fans who were waiting to see her performance after almost a year.

Directed by Amit Masurkar of 'Newton' fame, the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. With Vidya in the lead, 'Sherni' is a fictional story that takes us on the journey of a forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict.

The teaser has left the audiences even more excited for the trailer, which will release on June 2.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast that includes Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

'Sherni' will exclusively release in June 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

