STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Sooryavanshi' actor Nikitin Dheer, wife Kratika Sengar to become parents soon

41-year-old Dheer, who is the son of noted actor Pankaj Dheer, married 36-year-old Sengar, known for starring in shows such as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Punar Vivah'.

Published: 13th November 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Nikitin Dheer (L) with wife and TV star Kratika Sengar

Nikitin Dheer (L) with wife and TV star Kratika Sengar. (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Nikitin Dheer and popular TV star Kratika Sengar have announced that they are expecting their first child together. Dheer (41), who is the son of noted actor Pankaj Dheer, married 36-year-old Sengar, known for starring in shows such as "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Punar Vivah", in 2014.

The couple took to social media on Saturday to share the news of Sengar's pregnancy. "Dheer Junior coming this 2022," Dheer, best-known for featuring movies such as "Chennai Express" and "Shershaah", posted on Instagram along with a photo with Sengar.

His "Shershaah" co-star Sidharth Malhotra congratulated the couple as he shared Dheer's post on his Instagram Stories. "Congratulations guys," he wrote. On the work front, Dheer most recently featured in Rohit Shetty-directed "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

He will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer "Antim: The Final Truth". Sengar was last seen in a popular TV show "Choti Sardaarni".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikitin Dheer Kratika Sengar Dheer Junior Nikitin Dheer baby Sooryavanshi Shershaah
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp