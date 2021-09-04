STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Sharmaji Namkeen' makers release first poster of Rishi Kapoor's last film

Published: 04th September 2021

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

Late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The makers of late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor's swansong "Sharmaji Namkeen" on Saturday unveiled the first poster of the film to mark the actor's 69th birth anniversary.

Kapoor died at the age of 67 in April 30 2020 after a two-year long battle with leukaemia at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai.

"Sharmaji Namkeen", which marks Kapoor's final screen appearance, is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment in association with filmmaker Honey Trehan and Abhishek Choubey under their banner MacGuffin Pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Akhtar shared the poster of the film that shows a bespectacled Kapoor, dressed in a sweater and muffler around his neck, casually walking and holding a briefcase in his arms.

In the accompanying statement, the team said, "We are proud to present the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr.Rishi Kapoor."

"As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film," they added.

Directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, the film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man.

It also features Juhi Chawla, who extensively worked with Kapoor in the 1990s on films such as "Bol Radha Bol", "Eena Meena Deeka" and "Daraar".

After Kapoor's death, the makers had roped in actor Paresh Rawal to complete the remaining portions of the film.

On Saturday, they also shared Rawal's look from the movie in the same avatar, expressing their gratitude to the actor for stepping in and completing the film.

"A big thank you to Mr.Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji," they said.

The first look poster of Kapoor was shared on social media by his wife Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Alia Bhatt.

