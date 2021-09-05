'Bansi Birju': Amitabh Bachchan remembers first film with Jaya Bachchan

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday reminisced about working in "Bansi Birju", his first film with actor-wife Jaya Bachchan, that released 49 years ago.

Directed by Prakash Verma, the 1972 romantic drama marked the start of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's on-screen pairing.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a still from the film.

"Our first film together. 'Bansi aur Birju' released September 1, 49 years ago!" Amitabh Bachchan wrote in the caption.

Their daughter, author Shweta Bachchan Nanda, commented on Amitabh Bachchan's post and wrote, "Love you both.

" After starring in "Bansi Birju", the star couple, who got married in 1973, featured in hits such as "Zanjeer", "Abhimaan", "Mili", "Chupke Chupke", "Sholay" and Yash Chopra's "Silsila".

They last acted together in Karan Johar-directed multi-starrer "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" in 2001 and also made a special appearance in R Balki's 2016 movie "Ki and Ka".

Jaya Bachchan, 73, will be next seen in Johar's upcoming directorial "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

The romantic comedy also stars Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra, who worked with Jaya Bachchan in films like "Guddi", her debut as a lead, as well as "Chupke Chupke", and "Sholay".

Amitabh Bachchan currently stars in thriller movie "Chehre", which released in theatres on August 27.

He will be next seen in films "Goodbye", Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer "Brahmastra" and Ajay Devgn's directorial "MayDay".